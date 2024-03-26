Meek Mill Ruthlessly Mocked Amid Diddy Raids After WrestleMania Announcement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill and WWE teased his upcoming appearance at WrestleMania 40 just hours after news broke that Homeland Security raided several of Diddy’s homes in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation.

Over the weekend, the Philadelphia native shared his excitement the event was coming to his hometown. Tagging WWE’s Chief Creative Officer, Triple H on his Instagram Story, he wrote, “my sons want to come see live i think ima bring them!!!”

Triple H replied, telling Meek, “I got you.” He added, “It’s your city, and WWE is just coming to have some fun. Clear your schedule…”

An official teaser came during the Monday Night Raw broadcast (March 25), with a WrestleMania ad featuring Meek Mill.

“Every city live by a code,” Meek said in the trailer. “Only difference is when you crack that Philly code, you put the whole world on notice.”

However, when Meek Mill shared the clip on social media, he was relentlessly trolled over his association with Diddy.

Trolls flooded the comments with jokes about Diddy and Meek Mill.

“Who Diddy grapling with??!?” one person wrote. “Dont let Diddy catch you alone backstage,” another added. “Dont let Diddy catch you alone backstage,” a third person replied.

The Dream Chasers Records founder was linked to one of the lawsuits filed against the Hip-Hop mogul. Lil Rod (born Rodney Jones), who worked as a producer on Diddy’s The Love Album: Off the Grid, alleged that Diddy said “he had engaged in sexual intercourse” with a Philly rapper who used to date Nicki Minaj.