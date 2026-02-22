Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates USA Women’s Hockey Gold With Champagne Giftff

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion turned her role as an Olympic content creator into a celebration when she gifted champagne bottles to the USA women’s hockey team after their gold medal victory over Canada.

The Houston rapper, who joined NBC’s Milan Cortina Creator Collective for exclusive Olympic coverage, personally delivered the celebratory bottles to team captain Hilary Knight and her teammates following their dramatic 2-1 overtime win on February 19.

The three-time Grammy winner has been creating exclusive behind-the-scenes content from Italy for her 7.3 million YouTube subscribers as part of NBC’s new approach to Olympic coverage.

Her partnership with the network gives her direct access to Olympic venues and athletes, allowing her to share moments that won’t appear anywhere else.

The champagne gift represents the kind of authentic athlete interaction that makes her Olympic coverage unique.

The USA women’s hockey team earned its third Olympic gold medal with the victory, marking its second gold medal in the past three Olympics.

The Americans have now faced Canada in four of the last five Olympic finals, with four games decided by a single goal. Team USA’s gold medal performance helped solidify America’s strong showing at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Megan’s Olympic involvement stems from Hip-Hop’s growing presence in sports broadcasting, following Snoop Dogg’s breakout success during Paris coverage.

The NBC Creator Collective represents a strategic shift toward partnering with social media influencers to reach younger audiences who consume content differently than traditional sports media.

The rapper brings more than music credentials to her Olympic coverage, with fans following her lifestyle content and fitness routines.

Team USA finished the 2026 Winter Olympics in second place with 33 total medals, including 12 gold, 12 silver and nine bronze.

Norway dominated the medal count with 41 medals, including 18 gold, maintaining its traditional Winter Olympics supremacy. The Netherlands rounded out the top three with 20 medals, while host nation Italy finished fourth with 30.