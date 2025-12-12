Snoop Dogg Named Team USA’s First Honorary Coach for 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg locked in a history-making role as Team USA’s first honorary coach for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, following his viral success as NBC’s Olympic correspondent in Paris.

The Hip-Hop icon revealed the appointment on his LinkedIn page Thursday, stating he’ll “celebrate and support athletes beyond what fans see on the field of play.”

He added that his goal is to bring “my voice, my heart, and maybe a little wisdom from the sidelines… to help motivate Team USA, shine a light on the full athlete journey, and uplift the people who make their dreams possible.”

As part of his new role, Snoop is launching the Team USA x Coach Snoop capsule collection in partnership with Fanatics. Proceeds from the merchandise will go directly to supporting Team USA athletes and programs.

The announcement builds on the momentum Snoop generated during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where he served as a torchbearer during the Opening Ceremony and provided colorful commentary as a special correspondent for NBC.

His segments with Mike Tirico quickly gained traction online, with viewers praising his humor and genuine excitement for Olympic events.

Snoop’s on-the-ground presence in Paris included attending competitions, mingling with athletes’ families and delivering moments that helped NBC’s Olympic coverage reach broader audiences.

His unscripted reactions and spontaneous charm helped drive engagement across social media platforms, extending the network’s Olympic reach far beyond traditional sports viewers.

NBC confirmed in September that Snoop will reprise his role as a correspondent for the 2026 Winter Games. The network credited his “universally lauded performance” in Paris and said he will continue to spotlight athletes and explore host cities during the event.

The honorary coach title marks a historic first for Team USA. No celebrity has ever held an official coaching role within the organization, making Snoop’s appointment a milestone for both the Olympic movement and Hip-Hop’s growing presence in global sports culture.

Snoop recently canceled his scheduled New Year’s Eve television special to focus entirely on his Olympic responsibilities, signaling a serious commitment to his new role.

His involvement reflects a broader trend of Hip-Hop artists stepping into prominent roles within sports media and partnerships. From commentary to brand collaborations, the genre’s influence continues to expand into new territory.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 6 to 22 in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.