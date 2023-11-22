Megan Thee Stallion Posts Eye-Popping Photo To Shut Up Pardison Fontaine And His Liposuction Claims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion counters ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine’s liposuction claims with a striking gym photo, garnering fan support and affirming her dedication to fitness.

Megan Thee Stallion has clearly struck back at her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine and his claim that she received liposuction to create her incredible physique.

Cracks in their relationship became public with Megan’s song “Cobra,” where she seemingly accused Pardi of cheating.

The couple’s three-year love affair seemingly crumbled when Pardi retorted in “THEE PERSON,” alleging Megan’s fitness images were not authentic but the result of liposuction, amongst other insults.

Megan’s gym photo, which showcases the “Hot Girl’s Coach’s” toned figure to her 31 million followers, is a visual rebuttal to Paridson Fontaine’s allegations.

Fans have rallied around Megan Thee Stallion, seeing the photo as evidence of her genuine hard work and dedication to fitness, contrary to Pardi’s accusations.

“Looks like hard work and good genes to me! Tuh!! Keep killing em,” Claudi Jordan wrote.

“You can tell that is hard work because everything is smaller and Toned! her arms, her back, her thighs, her legs, Lipo cant do all of that,” another one of the Hotties wrote.

“He said lipo then started posting gym pics. Tell Pardi you was in the gym before he even got in the picture. HOTTIE BOOT CAMP! Hot girl coach?” another one of Megan’s fans fumed.

“as a registered nurse who has worked in the operating room i know a post op lipo body when i see one .. and this ain’t one,” reasoned another one of Megan’s fans.

So far, Megan Thee Stallion has not responded to Pardi’s diss track, which will be featured on his upcoming release “Ex T8pe,” scheduled for release on December 12.