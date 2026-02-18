Megan Thee Stallion Gets $275K Bentley From Klay Thompson As B-Day Present

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Klay Thompson gifted Megan Thee Stallion a $275K blue Bentley Flying Spur for her 31st birthday during their tropical getaway together.

Some people get flowers for their birthday. Others get dinner and a movie. But when you’re dating an NBA star who’s earned nearly $300 million in his career, you get a quarter-million-dollar Bentley wrapped in a bow.

Klay Thompson just proved he’s not playing games when it comes to spoiling Megan Thee Stallion.

The Dallas Mavericks guard dropped serious cash on a brand-new blue Bentley Flying Spur for his girlfriend’s 31st birthday.

The “WAP” rapper shared glimpses of her birthday celebration on Instagram, showing off the stunning blue luxury vehicle complete with a matching ribbon.

“Aww man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over. A time was definitely had. THANK YOU BABY,” Megan Thee Stallion wrote.

Blue is Megan’s favorite color, which means Thompson was paying attention to the little details that matter. The car starts at around $275,000 before any custom work, but when you’re making $16.7 million a year like Thompson, that’s basically pocket change.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DU3aL\_0EUu\_

This wasn’t just any random Tuesday either. Thompson planned the whole thing during the NBA All-Star break, whisking Megan away to a tropical paradise where he surprised her with the keys.

The timing was perfect since their birthdays are only a week apart. Megan had just thrown Thompson an epic 36th birthday bash, and he clearly wanted to return the favor in a big way.

But here’s the thing that has everyone feeling a little envious: this is just the latest in a series of over-the-top gestures between these two.

Back in December, Megan shocked Thompson by gifting him a $300,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch. That’s right, she dropped three hundred grand on a timepiece.

The couple has been trading luxury gifts like they’re playing some kind of expensive game of one-upmanship.

To put Thompson’s spending power in perspective, the man has earned $298.7 million throughout his NBA career. He spent 13 seasons with the Golden State Warriors before signing a three-year, $50 million deal with Dallas in 2024.

His current net worth sits around $140 million, so a $275,000 car is less than 0.2% of his total wealth. For comparison, that’s like someone with $50,000 in the bank spending $100.

The relationship between Thompson and Megan became public in July 2025, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. Thompson even renamed his boat the “S.S. Stallion” in November, which should tell you everything about how serious he is.

His father, former NBA player Mychal Thompson, has already given his stamp of approval, praising Megan and her cooking skills on his podcast.

These two don’t just exchange expensive gifts either. They’re constantly showing each other off on social media, from mini golf dates to cuddling sessions that make single people everywhere feel lonely.

What makes this relationship particularly sweet is how they celebrate each other’s successes. Thompson has been spotted at Megan’s concerts, while she’s been seen supporting him at Mavericks games.

They’re not just dating; they’re each other’s biggest fans.