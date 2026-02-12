Megan Thee Stallion Lands “Cool” Olympics Content Gig

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion joined NBC’s Creator Collective to bring exclusive Olympic coverage to her 7.3 million YouTube subscribers.

Megan Thee Stallion just landed the coolest gig in sports – literally.

The Houston rapper joined NBC’s Milan Cortina Creator Collective for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The three-time Grammy winner will create exclusive content from Italy.

Her YouTube channel has 7.3 million subscribers and 630 million views in the past year. That’s serious reach for Olympic coverage.

“I view music and culture as inseparable from sports,” she told The Athletic. “I hope to continue bringing those two audiences together.”

The partnership gives her direct access to Olympic venues and athletes. She’ll share behind-the-scenes moments that won’t appear anywhere else. All of the content will live exclusively on her YouTube channel.

This isn’t her first Olympic rodeo. She starred in promotional campaigns for the 2024 Paris Games. But Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo mark her most hands-on role yet.

The move follows Hip-Hop’s growing Olympic presence. Snoop Dogg became a breakout star during Paris coverage. Now he’s back in Italy as an NBC correspondent and ambassador.

Megan brings more than music to the table. Fans follow her lifestyle content and fitness routines. They also track her relationship with Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson.

The rapper recently celebrated Thompson’s 36th birthday with an epic party. The couple confirmed their relationship in July 2025 at a red carpet event.

“Even with my global fame, I’m prepared for the possibility that some athletes might not know who I is,” she said. “I’m excited to build mutual respect with the competitors.”

She wants to turn Olympic athletes into “Hotties” before the closing ceremony.

The NBC Creator Collective represents a new approach to Olympic coverage. Traditional sports media now partners with social media influencers. The goal is to reach younger audiences who consume content differently.

The Winter Games continue through February 23.