Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night, walking the red carpet in a striking green gown that hugged her curves and left little to the imagination. The show-stopping number featured a sweeping train and dramatic feather detailing, but it was the daring top— or lack of one—that truly […]

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night, walking the red carpet in a striking green gown that hugged her curves and left little to the imagination.

The show-stopping number featured a sweeping train and dramatic feather detailing, but it was the daring top— or lack of one—that truly stole the spotlight. Eschewing a bra, Megan opted for matching emerald pasties to cover her breasts, making a bold fashion statement that left little to the imagination.

Megan Thee Stallion opened up about the inspiration behind her daring look during a red-carpet interview.

“I just really wanted to give like, she’s baring it all at Vanity Fair,” she explained.

Despite her confidence, Megan admitted that even she needs a little self-encouragement at times. She shared the pep talk she gives herself when confidence wanes: “I just look in the mirror and I be like, ‘Damn. You that girl. Right?” You are that girl, so go outside and act like you that girl.’ And that’s how I tackle my day.”

In other Megan Thee Stallion news, the Grammy Award-winning rapper recently unveiled a new venture, launching a new tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas, while celebrating her milestone 30th birthday earlier this month.

“As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was designed to be shared and savored with my Hotties,” Megan said in a statement. “Smooth, sultry, and premium. This process has been years in the making, and I’m so proud to take this next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and launch this brand.”