Megan Thee Stallion’s Attorney Shuts Down Tory Lanez’s New Defense

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer responded to claims from Kelsey Harris’ ex-bodyguard, reaffirming Tory Lanez’s conviction for the 2020 shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion‘s attorney is shutting down fresh accusations aimed at Kelsey Harris after a former bodyguard claimed she was the one who pulled the trigger in the 2020 shooting that left the rapper injured in Los Angeles.

Alex Spiro, who represents Megan, dismissed the renewed allegations as legally meaningless, standing firm on the outcome of Tory Lanez’s trial.

“Tory Lanez was tried and convicted by a jury of his peers and his case was properly adjudicated through the court system,” Spiro told XXL. “This is not a political matter—this is a case of a violent assault that was resolved in the court of law.”

The statement came after Lanez’s legal team, Unite the People, introduced new testimony from Bradley James, a former bodyguard for Harris, at a press conference.

James claimed he overheard Harris admit to firing the gun during a conversation, saying she shot three times before Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, intervened and knocked her arm down, causing two more shots to go off.

Kelsey Harris Allegedly Admitted To Firing Gun That Shot Megan Thee Stallion

“Mr. James informed Unite the People that he was witness to the conversation Miss Harris had where she stated she had the gun, she fired it three times,” attorney Walter Roberts said. “Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down.”

James also said he kept quiet until now because he couldn’t live with the idea of someone being locked up for a crime they didn’t commit.

“Mr. James informed us he was not under a non-confidentiality agreement,” Roberts added. “[He] was free to speak with Unite the People, and that he was doing it because his conscience would not let him not speak and leave a man in prison for something he did not do.”

Lanez’s legal team submitted an affidavit from James, who claimed he saw Harris with the weapon and later heard her talk about using it.

They argue this lines up with earlier testimony from eyewitness Sean Kelly, who said he saw two women fighting the night Megan was shot.

Despite the new claims, Megan has never wavered in her account.

“Kelsey didn’t shoot me,” she previously said. “I know who shot me and that’s why [Tory Lanez] is in jail.”

Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023 after being convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

As of this month, Lanez is recovering in a hospital after being stabbed 14 times by another inmate.