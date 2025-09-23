Memphis Rapper Finesse2tymes Arrested In Smith County Drug Bust

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Finesse2tymes was arrested in Tyler, Texas, after police found drugs in his car during a traffic stop just hours after he performed.

Finesse2tymes landed in legal trouble again in Tyler, Texas, after a routine traffic stop led to drug charges for the Memphis rapper and a passenger in his car.

The rapper, born Ricky Hampton, was pulled over while driving a red Corvette on Claude Street for not wearing a seatbelt. Officers said they smelled marijuana and noticed a hand-rolled cigar in the ashtray.

When they began searching the vehicle, passenger Shugga, born Halie Buckingham, allegedly grabbed a bag from the floorboard, prompting a deeper search.

Inside the bag, police discovered 0.7 ounces of marijuana, 12 oxycodone pills and 7 methylphenidate pills, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Finesse2tymes was booked for possession of marijuana. Buckingham was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of marijuana possession. Both were released on bond by 4:50 A.M. Saturday.

The arrest came shortly after Finesse2tymes performed at a local concert in Smith County.

He has had repeated run-ins with the law. Finesse2tymes served six years for aggravated robbery beginning in 2010, and in 2017, he received a five-year federal sentence on weapons charges. He was released from prison in July 2022.

Last summer, Houston police issued a warrant for Finesse2tymes’ arrest over an unreturned rental car, but those charges were later dropped.