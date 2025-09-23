Memphis Rapper Finesse2tymes Arrested In Smith County Drug Bust

Finesse2tymes landed in legal trouble again in Tyler, Texas, after a routine traffic stop led to drug charges for the Memphis rapper and a passenger in his car.
The rapper, born Ricky Hampton, was pulled over while driving a red Corvette on Claude Street for not wearing a seatbelt. Officers said they smelled marijuana and noticed a hand-rolled cigar in the ashtray.
When they began searching the vehicle, passenger Shugga, born Halie Buckingham, allegedly grabbed a bag from the floorboard, prompting a deeper search.
Inside the bag, police discovered 0.7 ounces of marijuana, 12 oxycodone pills and 7 methylphenidate pills, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Finesse2tymes was booked for possession of marijuana. Buckingham was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of marijuana possession. Both were released on bond by 4:50 A.M. Saturday.
The arrest came shortly after Finesse2tymes performed at a local concert in Smith County.
He has had repeated run-ins with the law. Finesse2tymes served six years for aggravated robbery beginning in 2010, and in 2017, he received a five-year federal sentence on weapons charges. He was released from prison in July 2022.
Last summer, Houston police issued a warrant for Finesse2tymes’ arrest over an unreturned rental car, but those charges were later dropped.