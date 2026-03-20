Men Banned From Upcoming Tank Vs Tyrese Verzuz: “200 Ladies Only, No Dudes”

Tyrese and Tank go head-to-head in an exclusive ladies-only Verzuz battle on March 26, streaming live on Apple Music.

Tyrese and Tank are stepping into the Verzuz ring on March 26 for a battle that’s exclusively for the ladies.

The two R&B titans will go hit-for-hit in an intimate Los Angeles setting with just 200 women in attendance, no men allowed, streaming live on Apple Music at 5:30 P.M. PT.

This isn’t just any competition. It’s a celebration of two legendary catalogs that’ve defined modern R&B romance.

Tank fired the first shot with a funny Instagram Story. He asked Siri how many number-one records Tyrese has. When the AI responded “four,” Tank looked directly at the camera and said, “Enough.”

He then posted Kendrick Lamar’s “TV Off” lyrics: “It’s not enough.” The message was clear. He’s ready.

Tyrese responded with his own swagger. He posted a photo of himself sleeping on a throne, captioned “Verzuz Easy Work.”

But here’s where it gets interesting. He’s not planning to play it safe. According to ABC Audio, Tyrese said he might not sing any of his obvious monsters.

Instead, he’s digging into B-side classics and deep cuts that real fans have been requesting for years.

“I might not sing any of my obvious monsters,” Tyrese said. “I think I might try and lose on purpose. I’m about to give the real Tyrese fans and supporters some B-Side classics that they always ask me to sing.”

He’s treating this like an opportunity to show a different side of his artistry, not just a greatest-hits showcase. That’s the kind of energy that makes Verzuz battles legendary.

Tank and Tyrese have history together as members of TGT, so there’s mutual respect underneath the competitive fire.

Both men have spent decades crafting some of the smoothest, most emotionally resonant records in R&B. This battle represents a celebration of R&B excellence that goes beyond just winning or losing.

The battle airs Thursday, March 26 at 8:30 P.M. ET for those watching from the East Coast.