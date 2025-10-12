Method Man Pulled Up “Ready To Rock” For Termanology & Sumit Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Term tells AllHipHop, “He pulled up to the video shoot ready to rock, happy, dancing and knowing all the lyrics.”

Termanology and fellow Massachusetts-bred rapper Sumit recruited Wu-Tang Clan legend Method Man for the new single and video “Ammunition.”

Method Man sets off the track with lyrical gymnastics, packing what feels like a million words into one rhyme over hard hitting drums and infectious horn loop set by Term and Melks.

“Method Man is a hip-hop legend,” Termanology tells AllHipHop. “I am so thankful that he decided to do this song. He pulled up to the video shoot ready to rock, happy, dancing and knowing all the lyrics. In 2025 that is a HUGE deal. I love working with Method man because he’s so cool. He is one of the best rappers of all time. Also he always shows love to the underground.”

Termanology has more than 20 years invested into the culture, with his first album, Hood Politics, arriving in 2003. After rising to prominence with the DJ Premier-produced single “Watch How It Go Down” in 2006, he followed up with the album Politics as Usual and went on to build a vast discography that includes highly regarded collaborations like 1982 with Statik Selektah and Fizzyology with Lil’ Fame. More recently, he did two collaborative albums with Paul Wall, Start 2 Finish (2022) and Start Finish, Repeat (2023), which both smashed Spotify’s one million streams mark.

He’s also the founder of the Good Dad Gang, a movement that encourages responsible fatherhood, and owns the record label ST. Records. Throughout his career, Termanology has released more than 50 projects, working with a wide range of notable artists and producers while consistently upholding a style rooted in gritty, lyrical storytelling and authentic street perspective.

As for Method Man, he wrapped up the Final Chamber Tour with his Wu-Tang brethren in July. He’s reportedly working on a new collaborative album with Havoc from Mobb Deep, Dirty P, which is set to be released in the near future after several delays caused by the COVID-19.