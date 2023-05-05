Method Man Talks Dealing With Depression

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Clifford “Method Man” Smith has found success in the music industry and the television industry. Despite forging a legendary career in show business, the Wu-Tang Clan member has still had mental health struggles.

Stand-up comedian Kevin Hart spoke with Method Man for the latest episode of the Gold Minds podcast. At one point, Hart asked his Soul Plane movie co-star about dealing with depression and overcoming that internal adversity.

“I was my own shadow, meaning I was in my own way,” said Method Man. He continued, “I had to get out of my own way. I saw that I could not control the people around me, but I could control myself. One thing that stood out for me, when I was younger – basically being a little dirty kid with nothing, no control over where I lived, what I ate, where I slept. But I had these sports – football and lacrosse – there I had control and I was good at it.”

He added, “So I needed those little moments where I need to be in control of what goes on in my life. I had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘I’m tired of myself. I want better for me, I have more to contribute, and start there.’ Self-check, absolutely. If you don’t, sooner or later, somebody else is gonna check you.”

As a recording artist, Method Man contributed to critically-acclaimed Wu-Tang Clan albums like 1993’s Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). The New York native went on to put out solo efforts like 1994’s Tical. He released multiple collaborative projects with New Jersey rapper Redman as well.

Additionally, Method Man presently stars in the 50 Cent-produced Power Book II: Ghost television series. Meth’s acting résumé also includes appearances on shows such as Oz, The Wire, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Blue Bloods, and The Deuce.