MF DOOM Estate Announces Halloween Tribute On 5th Anniversary Of His Death

MF DOOM’s estate is launching a Knicks-inspired tribute capsule on Halloween 2025 to honor the late rapper’s legacy and lifelong New York pride.

MF DOOM, his legacy and love for New York are taking center court this Halloween as his estate teams up with the New York Knicks for a massive tribute capsule marking the fifth anniversary of his death.

The late rapper’s estate has partnered with Mitchell & Ness, New Era and Rhymesayers Entertainment to unveil the most expansive DOOMSDAY collection to date, launching October 31, 2025, exclusively on GASDRAWLS.COM.

The capsule honors MF DOOM’s deep ties to the Knicks and his unmistakable style, blending sportswear with his signature masked mystique.

“DOOM’s love for New York ran deep, and the Knicks were part of that story,” the estate said in a statement. “He was often spotted rocking their colors, and those iconic #33 jerseys, on stage and off. This collaboration with Mitchell & Ness and the Knicks is our way of celebrating DOOM’s New York roots and the team he proudly supported.”

Mitchell & Ness is delivering a full lineup of apparel, including an official Knicks jersey, matching shorts and a complete warm-up set. New Era complements the drop with graphic tees, hoodies and fitted caps that merge the Knicks’ orange and blue with DOOM’s signature aesthetic.

Rhymesayers is adding accessories, including rally towels, water bottles, keychains, and snapbacks. The capsule also includes a limited Super 7 ReAction Figure, staying true to the collectible tradition that surrounds DOOM’s posthumous releases.

The collaboration arrives during a busy period for the MF DOOM Estate, which has been actively defending the rapper’s intellectual property.

Earlier this year, the estate filed a lawsuit against Chinese e-commerce platform Temu for allegedly selling unauthorized merchandise bearing DOOM’s likeness.

MF DOOM, who passed away on October 31, 2020, was often seen wearing Knicks gear, particularly the team’s #33 jersey, a nod to his New York roots and admiration for the franchise.

The timing of the DOOMSDAY 2025 release aligns with the fifth anniversary of his passing.

The whole collection will be available only through GASDRAWLS.COM starting October 31.