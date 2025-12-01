Miami Barber Speaks After Customer Pulls Gun Over Awful Haircut

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A barber was assaulted at gunpoint over a haircut disagreement in front of children and the viral video of the incident has ignited outrage online.

The Miami barber who found himself at the center of a viral firestorm and a near-death experience after a disagreement over a haircut at his shop is speaking out.

Samuel Wilson, who owns The Square Cutz barbershop, was giving a routine trim to a client when the conversation turned tense over a hairline. Moments later, the man returned with a firearm, pointed it at Wilson and physically assaulted him, all while two kids sat nearby.

The entire confrontation was caught on video and has since spread across Instagram, Facebook and other platforms, racking up thousands of views and reactions.

“He wasn’t a man when he had that gun,” Wilson told Local 10 News. “He slapped me in the head with it, choked me out.”

The footage shows the man growing visibly irritated mid-cut, then stepping outside before storming back in with a gun. A second customer can be seen trying to intervene as Wilson attempts to defuse the situation.

“I did not think he was going to come around here and come back,” Wilson said. “I thought we might have fisticuffs but I didn’t think he was going to come back with a firearm. I told him, man, have a good day.”

Wilson said he had cut the man’s hair “many times before” and never imagined the situation would spiral into violence. The customer was reportedly wearing a county-issued uniform, adding confusion to an already surreal moment.

The video’s rapid spread has drawn widespread outrage, mainly because of the children who witnessed the armed confrontation. The panic in the footage has only fueled calls for police to take swift action.

Despite the trauma, Wilson says his commitment to the community he’s served for five years remains unchanged.

“This is a safe place for anybody,” he said. “I don’t hold no grudges,” Wilson added. “I can’t say I can forgive him. But I hope the best for you, homie. Have a good day and have a good life.”

As of now, no arrests have been confirmed.