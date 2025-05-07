Michael B. Jordan Dragged Into Diddy Trial Over Explosive Cassie Ventura Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Michael B. Jordan found himself at the centre of discussion during jury selection for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial in New York as court officials read through a list of public figures who could be referenced during proceedings.

Jordan isn’t expected to testify or appear in court, but his name was flagged due to a 2023 civil lawsuit filed by singer Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s former partner.

In the bombshell complaint, Ventura alleged that during a brief breakup in 2015, she had a “flirtatious relationship with an actor” — later identified by media outlets as Jordan — and that after she spent New Year’s Eve with him, Diddy “called the actor and threatened him.”

Though Jordan was never named directly in the lawsuit, his identity was confirmed through reporting.

His inclusion during jury vetting was solely to determine whether any potential jurors had prior knowledge or opinions about individuals tied to the case. It does not suggest any wrongdoing or legal involvement on Jordan’s part.

Representatives for Jordan have not issued a public statement.

Kid Cudi Also Referenced During Jury Selection

Other high-profile names mentioned during the jury selection process included Jay-Z and Kid Cudi, both of whom were also referenced in Ventura’s lawsuit.

According to the filing, Ventura had a short-lived romantic connection with Kid Cudi in 2011, allegedly triggering a violent reaction from Combs.

She claimed Diddy threatened to “blow up Kid Cudi’s car,” and shortly after, a vehicle did explode in Cudi’s driveway. A spokesperson for Kid Cudi told The New York Times the allegations were “entirely accurate.”

The lawsuit also described a disturbing incident in which Diddy allegedly discovered emails between Ventura and Kid Cudi during a “freak-off” event, then attacked Ventura with a corkscrew. She later fled to Cudi’s home for safety.

Opening statements in the trial are scheduled to begin May 12, 2025.