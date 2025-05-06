Diddy Trial Day One: Joe Rogan, Dallas Austin & Al B. Sure! Come Up—But Why?

The first day of the Diddy trial is off to a wild start. Now, this is going to be a tidal wave of information and rumors, but I’m here to entertain it. Joe Rogan was reportedly mentioned during the proceedings on Monday (May 5). Remember, they’re looking for jurors in this case, so they need […]

Joe Rogan was reportedly mentioned during the proceedings on Monday (May 5). Remember, they’re looking for jurors in this case, so they need people who are as close to impartial as possible. I don’t know how that’s going to happen in a case like this, but I guess they’re trying. By the way, somebody said they are looking for the least biased people.

Apparently, one of the potential jurors was asked how she got her information and learned about the case. She said she gets all her Diddy news and info from Joe Rogan. Now, I won’t say much more about the woman, but I can tell you she does not appear to be a fan of Diddy. Still, from what I was told, that did not disqualify her from serving as a juror. I would’ve thought such ill-informed, biased sources would disqualify someone from participating in a case of this magnitude. Apparently not.

So I looked up some of the stuff Joe Rogan has said about Diddy, and it’s full of salacious gossip (on the first page of Google). Honestly, if anyone gets the majority of their information from that platform, they probably shouldn’t be on the jury. It’s too biased and tabloid-y.

For example, there are a bunch of wild claims about Diddy and Jamie Foxx floating around, many of which are completely false. Still, they’ve become headline fodder thanks to Rogan’s show. That kind of influence is powerful.

Good news. Word on the street is the judge is fair, and that Diddy might actually get a fair trial. I’ve also heard that while everyone is jockeying for position, Diddy is fighting hard. As you may have seen, he showed up to court with eight lawyers. A whole posse. Insiders say it looks like he might actually beat this case. You know the feds have a high conviction rate, but when they actually go to trial, that rate isn’t as high. And Diddy has a monster defense team.

Now, here’s where it gets even crazier—names like producer Dallas Austin and singer Al B. Sure! are being thrown around. What would Dallas Austin have to do with this? We know Al B. Sure! has left breadcrumbs over the years, hinting at some shady behavior from Diddy, but he’s never fully revealed the facts behind the rumors. Is that about to change? Will he finally come forward with more than just implications?

Still, what does any of this have to do with Cassie Ventura and the sex trafficking allegations? Honestly, I don’t know—but it’s all heating up fast. We are about to find out FAST.