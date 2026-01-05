Michael B. Jordan’s Deadpan Face Becomes Instant Meme After Award Show Snub

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Michael B. Jordan’s stone-faced reaction to losing the Critics’ Choice Award to Timothee Chalamet becomes an instant viral meme sensation.

Michael B. Jordan became the unexpected star of the 2026 Critics Choice Awards without saying a single word on stage.

The Sinners actor’s stone-faced reaction to losing Best Actor to Timothee Chalamet turned into the night’s biggest viral moment.

The cameras caught Jordan looking completely unimpressed as Chalamet delivered his emotional acceptance speech for Marty Supreme. His deadpan expression and poker-faced stare created an instant meme, with social media users losing their minds.

Fans went wild over the split-screen contrast between Jordan’s calm, almost bored expression and Chalamet’s tearful moment on stage. The visual became comedy gold as viewers watched the two actors’ completely different energy levels play out simultaneously.

BREAKING: Michael B. Jordan's face as Timothee Chalamet cries over Kylie Jenner at Critics Choice goes viral



Michael B. Jordan's unimpressed reaction instantly stole the spotlight when Timothee Chalamettook the stage at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards- and fans couldn't look away pic.twitter.com/AEI5DlriIc — Mindset Haven (@MindsetHaven) January 5, 2026

Social media users described Jordan as looking “so done” and “unimpressed” throughout the acceptance speech. One viewer shared a split-screen of the moment and tweeted that the camera was on Michael B. Jordan while Chalamet thanked his partner of three years.

The Best Actor category was stacked with heavy hitters, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Joel Edgerton, Ethan Hawke, and Wagner Moura. Jordan was nominated for his dual role performance in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which earned critical praise throughout awards season.

Despite the loss, Chalamet actually praised Jordan’s work during his speech, saying, “Michael, man, unbelievable. Just rewatched Sinners.” The compliment didn’t seem to change Jordan’s expression one bit.

Other concerned fans rushed to Jordan’s defense online, with one posting that they were ready to give him a hug if needed. Another summed up the hilariously chaotic moment by simply writing “I’m crying” in response to the viral clip.

The moment escalated when cameras captured Chalamet getting emotional about Kylie Jenner during his speech. Jordan’s unchanging facial expression throughout the entire sequence made the contrast even more dramatic for viewers watching at home.

While A24’s Marty Supreme lost the top film honor to One Battle After Another, Chalamet’s individual win still marked a major career milestone. The actor wrapped up his speech by gesturing toward Jenner and thanking “my partner of three years.”

Jordan will next appear in the highly anticipated Sinners sequel, which Warner Bros. fast-tracked following the original film’s success. The project reunites him with director Ryan Coogler for their fourth collaboration together.