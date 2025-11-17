Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” Moonwalks Into Chart History

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Michael Jackson became the only artist to land Top 10 hits across six decades after “Thriller” returned to the Billboard Hot 100.

Michael Jackson moonwalked into music history again as “Thriller” surged back into the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10, making him the first artist to notch Top 10 hits in six different decades.

The Halloween-fueled return of the 1982 classic, which jumped from No. 32 to No. 10, pushed the late Michael Jackson past crooner Andy Williams, who held a five-decade Top 10 streak before his death in 2012. According to Luminate, “Thriller” racked up 14 million streams this past week alone.

Originally peaking at No. 4 more than 40 years ago, “Thriller” has proven to be more than a seasonal favorite; it’s a generational anthem. This latest chart entry marks Jackson’s 30th Top 10 hit on the Hot 100, a list that includes 13 No. 1 singles. His solo Top 10 journey began in November 1971 with “Got to Be There.”

Before this week, Jackson’s most recent Top 10 showing came in 2018 when he was featured on Drake’s “Don’t Matter to Me.”

The renewed spotlight on Jackson’s catalog arrives as buzz builds around Michael, the upcoming biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua. The film, slated to hit theaters April 24, 2026, promises to explore the life, rise and legacy of the man known as the King of Pop.

According to the film’s official synopsis, it “explores the global superstar’s journey to becoming the King of Pop, offering an intimate look at the life and enduring legacy of one of the most influential and trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

Jackson’s posthumous chart milestone not only cements his enduring influence but also sets a new benchmark in pop music history.



