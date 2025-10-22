Michael Jordan Makes TV Comeback As NBC Sports NBA Contributor After 20 Years

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Michael Jordan returned to television with NBC Sports after two decades to reflect on his basketball journey and inspire the next generation.

Michael Jordan returned to the spotlight Tuesday night (October 21) as he made his on-air debut as a special contributor for NBC Sports during the network’s first NBA broadcast in over 20 years.

The Hall of Famer appeared during halftime of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets season opener, joining play-by-play veteran Mike Tirico to reflect on his new role and his evolving connection to the game that defined his legacy.

“I have an obligation to the game of basketball … as a basketball player is to be able to pass on messages of success and dedication to the game of basketball,” Jordan said, explaining his motivation for stepping into broadcasting after decades away from the mic.

NBC’s NBA relaunch leaned heavily into nostalgia, reviving John Tesh’s “Roundball Rock” theme and using artificial intelligence to recreate the voice of late announcer Jim Fagan.

“We have an obligation to pay it forward. That’s part of what this is all about.”



Watch Michael Jordan’s first conversation with Mike Tirico in the first edition of MJ: Insights To Excellence. pic.twitter.com/7tfzGm6SpM — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 22, 2025

The network first revealed Jordan’s involvement back in May, but Tuesday’s appearance marked his first on-camera contribution.

Michael Jordan Reveals He Misses The Game

Now 62, Jordan admitted he rarely picks up a basketball anymore, though he still feels the pull of competition.

He shared a story about shooting a free throw at a rental property while watching the Ryder Cup, saying he was unexpectedly nervous.

“The reason being is those kids heard the stories from the parents about what I did 30 years ago,” he said. “So, their expectation is 30 years prior, and I haven’t touched a basketball.”

When Tirico asked if he made the shot, Jordan didn’t hesitate: “Absolutely. That made my whole week.”

Jordan also opened up about the emotional distance he now feels from the court, acknowledging he misses the intensity of the game but knows his body can’t keep up.

“I wish I could take a magic pill, put on shorts and go out and play the game of basketball today because that’s who I am,” he said. “That type of competition, that type of competitiveness is what I live for, and I miss it. I miss that aspect of playing the game of basketball, being able to challenge myself against what people see as great basketball. But it’s better for me to be sitting here talking to you as opposed to popping my Achilles and I’m in a wheelchair for a while.”

NBC’s NBA comeback is part of a long-term media rights deal set to begin in the 2025-26 season. Jordan’s presence adds weight to the network’s coverage, which also includes Reggie Miller as lead analyst.

The next episode of Jordan’s series, “MJ: Insights to Excellence,” airs October 28 and will explore topics like load management.