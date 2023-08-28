Offset Announces Second Solo Album Is Ready For Release

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Migos rapper already recruited his wife, Cardi B, for the LP.

Atlanta-bred rapper Offset has been preparing to drop his sophomore solo studio LP for a while. It looks like the project will finally hit DSPs in the near future.

Now that the legal situation involving Quality Control Music is over, the Migos rhymer appears to officially be in album rollout mode. Set shared some news with his fans over the weekend.

“Albummmmmmm!!!!!! Turned in!!!!!!!” posted Offset on the X social media platform. That August 27 tweet collected more than 5,800 likes and 266,000 views.

Albummmmmmm!!!!!! Turned in!!!!!!! — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) August 27, 2023

Previously, Offset teased his forthcoming project would arrive in about two months. He stated in an interview, “Yeah, we’re coming in October but right now we’re just applying pressure… The rollout started from ‘Jealousy,’ so I’m going to just keep the rollout starting from right then.”

“Jealousy” featuring Set’s wife, Cardi B, came out on July 28. A promotional video for the track starred Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis. The song’s official music video included a cameo by Baby Boy actress Taraji P. Henson.

Offset released his first solo effort, Father of 4, in February 2019. That body of work debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart with 89,000 first-week units. Father of 4 featured Cardi B, J. Cole, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Big Rube, Gunna, CeeLo Green, Quavo, and Gucci Mane.

The Recording Industry Association of America certified Father of 4 as Gold in February 2020. Additionally, Set received a Platinum plaque for his contributions to the Culture album by Migos. Culture II went 2x-Platinum.

Fellow Migos member Quavo released his second solo album Rocket Power on August 18. Both Offset and Quavo’s latest LPs will arrive after the tragic loss of their groupmate, Kirsnick “Takeoff” Ball. The 28-year-old rapper died from gun violence in November 2022.