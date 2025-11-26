Milagro Gramz Is Broke & Struggling After Losing Job During Megan Thee Stallion Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Milagro Gramz sobbed in federal court as she described losing her income and being unable to feed her children, all while defending herself against a defamation lawsuit filed by Megan Thee Stallion in Miami.

According to Meghann Cuniff, the online commentator, told jurors she’s now $10,000 in debt after losing her $6,300-a-month Stationhead contract amid the legal firestorm.

“I have an account right now that’s negative $10,000 where I had to worry about how to feed my kids, because I’m trying to pay all of this stuff,” she said through tears.

Megan Thee Stallion accuses Gramz of defamation, emotional distress and circulating a doctored sexual video involving the Houston rapper. Megan’s legal team alleges Milagro Gramz acted as a mouthpiece for Tory Lanez, who is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan in 2020.

She testified that her financial situation unraveled quickly after the lawsuit became public. She had invested $10,000 into her streaming setup, including a $3,000 modem, but lost her Stationhead deal as the controversy grew.

She then raised $18,000 online to pay for legal help, giving $11,000 to Ceaser McDowell, the founder of a legal services company. That relationship fell apart when she suspected mismanagement of funds.

Starting over, she raised another $40,000 and paid Los Angeles attorney Ronda Dixon $5,000. But Dixon soon withdrew from the case, citing ongoing financial demands.

When questioned about payments she received from Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, Gramz denied any financial bias.

“I cannot be bought for any price, let alone a measly $3,000,” she said, explaining that the money was for her children’s birthdays, winter coats and promotional work.

“Tory asked me for money when he went to jail and I actually sent him money to help him out,” she added, rejecting claims that she was paid to support Lanez’s narrative.

Closing arguments are expected later today, with a verdict likely by the end of the day, November 26. If jurors don’t reach a decision, deliberations will continue on Monday, December 1, after the Thanksgiving break.