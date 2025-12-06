Misa Hylton Speaks For Justin Combs, Citing Harassment After Diddy Docu-Series

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Misa Hylton calls out harassment targeting her and Justin Combs after Netflix’s Diddy doc, blaming Gene Deal for spreading false paternity rumors.

Misa Hylton broke her silence December 5th about the online attacks she and her son Justin Combs have endured since Netflix released Sean Combs: The Reckoning on December 2. The fashion stylist posted a statement calling the treatment “heartbreaking” and directly blamed former Bad Boy security guard Gene Deal for fueling false rumors.

The harassment allegedly stems from old paternity speculation that Deal helped spread about Justin’s biological father. Deal previously worked security for Sean “Diddy” Combs and has made numerous public statements about the family. In recently surfaced audio, Deal admits he deliberately refused to deny rumors claiming former Bad Boy bodyguard Anthony “Wolf” Jones was Justin’s real father, even though he knew the claims were false.

“The harassment my son and I have been dealing with because of things implied by Gene Deal and stated in a recent Netflix documentary has been heartbreaking,” Hylton wrote on social media. She said the public is being “misled” about her family and called the situation a “cruel game built on rumors and agendas.”

Deal’s audio confession reveals his motivation was revenge against Diddy. “When you go to war with a dude, he can’t tell you what kind of ammunition to bring to the fight,” Deal said in the recording distributed on social media. He acknowledged that Justin became “the casualty of war” and admitted his silence “hurt Justin” because he “did not clarify it to nobody.”

The Netflix documentary, executive produced by 50 Cent, has generated significant controversy since its release three days ago. Diddy’s legal team has called the series defamatory and claims it contains stolen footage. The four-part series examines allegations against the music mogul, who remains in federal custody awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Hylton emphasized that neither she nor Justin asked to be dragged into the public spectacle surrounding Diddy’s legal troubles. She urged people to “take a moment before believing everything you hear” as false information continues circulating on social media platforms.

The timing of Hylton’s statement coincides with reports that she may receive her own television show following the documentary’s success. Industry sources suggest networks are interested in her perspective on the events that have unfolded.