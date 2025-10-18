Missy Elliott Celebrates Her Own Official State Holiday In VA Hometown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Missy Elliott celebrates her official day in Portsmouth after Governor Youngkin’s proclamation honoring her music legacy.

Missy Elliott made her triumphant return to Portsmouth Friday as Virginia officially celebrated the first-ever “Missy Elliott Day” in honor of the Hip-Hop legend’s contributions to music and entertainment.

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared October 17 as Missy Elliott Day through an official proclamation highlighting “her legacy as one of the most influential figures in contemporary music and entertainment.”

The celebration marks three years since Portsmouth renamed McLean Street to Missy Elliott Boulevard in 2022.

The four-time Grammy Award winner was born in Portsmouth and raised in the Hodges Ferry community before becoming one of Hip-Hop’s most innovative artists.

Elliott’s career spans over two decades with groundbreaking hits like “Work It,” “Get Ur Freak On” and “Lose Control” that revolutionized the genre with their creative production and memorable music videos.

Elliott has sold over 40 million records worldwide and became the first female rapper to receive the MTV Video Music Awards’ Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 2019. She also earned an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Berklee College of Music and received the National Medal of Arts from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Portsmouth native previously donated $25,000 to her former high school and has maintained strong ties to her hometown throughout her career. Her overall discography includes five studio albums and numerous collaborations with artists like Aaliyah, Janet Jackson and Ciara.

Elliott’s influence extends beyond music as a producer and songwriter who helped shape the sound of contemporary R&B and Hip-Hop. The celebration on Friday represents the city’s continued recognition of one of its most successful exports.