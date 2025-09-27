Mobb Deep Continues “Infinite” Album Rollout With Alchemist-Produced “Taj Mahal”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The track reunites Havoc and the late Prodigy with Alchemist for a Queensbridge-rooted tale over moody production.

Mobb Deep continues their legacy with “Taj Mahal,” the second single from their upcoming album, Infinite, dropping October 10 via Mass Appeal. The track hit streaming platforms Friday (September 26) and finds Alchemist back on the beat.

The song paints a vivid picture of a day trip to Atlantic City with the Queensbridge crew. Over a murky, hypnotic beat, Havoc and the late Prodigy trade verses that feel like a throwback to the duo’s cinematic storytelling and streetwise lyricism. The track serves as a continuation of the chemistry the group built with Alchemist over decades.

Alchemist’s connection to Mobb Deep stretches back decades. He first linked with the duo in the late ’90s, contributing to their platinum-certified Murda Muzik album and later becoming a trusted creative partner. That bond is front and center on “Taj Mahal,” which feels like a seamless extension of their classic sound.

“Taj Mahal” follows the release of “Against The World,” the group’s first posthumous track since Prodigy’s passing. Produced by Havoc, the song drew immediate praise from critics.

Infinite is part of Mass Appeal’s Legend Has It campaign, which celebrates seven legendary Hip-Hop acts releasing new music. Alongside Mobb Deep, the lineup includes Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Big L, De La Soul and Nas with DJ Premier.

Mobb Deep, formed in Queensbridge, helped define East Coast Hip-Hop with their raw lyricism and dark production. Their 1995 album, The Infamous, went gold and introduced classics like “Shook Ones Pt. II,” while Murda Muzik hit platinum and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with tracks like “Quiet Storm.” With millions of records sold and a legacy that spans generations, the duo’s influence remains a cornerstone of New York rap.