Money Man Says He’d Vote For Donald Trump Over Any Democratic Candidate

Money Man is on MAGA time right now!

Money Man has revealed his own right-wing political tendencies following his recent endorsement of Republican candidate Donald Trump. On Monday (March 11), the “LLC” rapper shared a video clip from his latest podcast appearance with his followers on Twitter, writing, “Dropping tonight!!!” in the tweet.

“I f##k with Trump,” Money Man said before doubling down, “I’m f###ing with Trump. I would go Trump,” when asked who he would vote for.

In addition to seemingly revealing he was a fan of Trump’s recently launched sneaker, Money Man explained why he views Trump and other Republican candidates as superior to Democratic politicians.

“This my thing, I don’t think the Democrats done did sh#t for us,” he said. “Man, I don’t see n###as getting rich out this b###h man. Trump just, at least the other side they gone tell you how they feel. You know what I’m saying? Shoutout to Trump man.”

Money Man isn’t the only rapper who has aligned themselves with Trump amid his bid for re-election. Trump took a moment to highlight MAGA rapper Forgiato Blow in front of a fervent crowd at one of his recent rallies.

Forgiato Blow’s music, which unabashedly supports Trump and his policies, has carved out a niche within the political sphere allowing him to merge his musical talents with his political beliefs in a way that has garnered both support and criticism for songs like “Boycott Target,”“Let’s Go Brandon,” and “My President.”

Watch the full clip with Money Man above.