Moneybagg Yo Delivers Thanksgiving Meals To Memphis Families

Moneybagg Yo joined forces with his mother’s nonprofit and IME Casino to hand out food and supplies to Memphis families ahead of Thanksgiving.

Moneybagg Yo brought holiday relief and full shopping bags to Memphis this week by hosting a large-scale food giveaway just days before Thanksgiving.

Teaming up with his mother’s nonprofit and local rapper IME Casino, the Hip-Hop artist helped distribute turkeys and groceries to residents facing rising food costs.

The event unfolded on Monday in the parking lot of the former Crystal Palace skating rink on South Third Street in Southwest Memphis. Cars stretched down the block as dozens of families waited to collect Thanksgiving staples and household essentials.

The giveaway was organized in partnership with the Larger Than L.I.F.E. Foundation, led by Moneybagg Yo’s mother, and supported by IME Casino.

The goal was to provide timely assistance to families struggling to afford basic needs during the holiday season.

The Memphis native, known for his relentless output and independent grind, has long used his platform to support his hometown. While he’s made waves in the Hip-Hop world with consistent releases, his community work remains central to his identity.

This isn’t the first time Moneybagg Yo has stepped in to help.

Over the years, he’s launched several outreach efforts to uplift Memphis neighborhoods, especially during times of economic strain.