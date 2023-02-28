Moneybagg Yo Shuts Down Claims He Was Caught Cheating In Explicit Photo

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Moneybagg Yo denied cheating on Ari Fletcher after rumors spread on Monday (February 27).

Various social media users claimed an Instagram Stories photo showed him having sex with another woman. Moneybagg Yo insisted it wasn’t him in the picture.

“Mane stop mentioning me in this picture of somebody getting f##### y’all ppl [weird] bra my whole body tatted s### not me!” he wrote on Twitter.

He added, “People be Slow internet dry y’all need some attention. U lame ass n##### be ready for me to f### up.”

Mane stop mentioning me in this picture of somebody getting f##### y’all ppl WIERD bra my whole body tatted s### not me ! — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) February 27, 2023

Moneybagg Yo has been in a relationship with Fletcher for several years. Fletcher revealed she suffered a miscarriage in 2022.

“Unfortunately, I had a miscarriage,” she said in a YouTube video. “God said not right now. Probably in the future.”

Moneybagg Yo is preparing to release another project in his Heartless series. He hasn’t dropped an album since A Gangsta’s Pain in 2021.

A Gangsta’s Pain was his first album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Earlier this year, Moneybagg Yo teamed up with his CMG labelmate GloRilla for a song titled “On Wat U On.”

Watch the music video below.