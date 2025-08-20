Mo’Nique Blames Tyler Perry’s “God Complex” For Career Fallout & Millions Lost

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mo’Nique called out Tyler Perry for allegedly derailing her career and demanded a public apology for what she says cost her family millions.

Mo’Nique isn’t letting up on Tyler Perry, accusing him of sabotaging her career and costing her family millions during a blunt interview on “Outlaws with TS Madison.”

The Oscar-winning actress said Perry “cost my family millions and millions and millions of dollars,” and claimed a lie he allegedly spread derailed her career for over a decade. “That lie cost me 12 years of my career,” she said.

Mo’Nique demanded a public apology, stating, “You publicly shamed me. So now you have to publicly fix it.”

She also made it clear she won’t back down until that happens. “Until he fixes it, I will not stop. Because that’s how the monster is created.”

She went further, comparing Perry’s behind-the-scenes behavior to disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

“I’m saying Tyler Perry you will not do this to another as long as I can help it,” Mo’Nique added. “Because you told a lie. And you feel like you have the God complex. So I ain’t got to fix it. Either you’ll fix it in life or you’ll be dealt with in death. It’s totally up to you. But I’m not going nowhere.”

Mo’Nique also called out Oprah Winfrey, saying she’s equally responsible for the damage done to her reputation and livelihood.

“Oprah. I’m not going anywhere until y’all take accountability and fix it,” she stated. “Y’all messed with my livelihood, which messes with my family. Never would I do that to anyone.”

Mo’nique Wants Public Apology From Tyler Perry

When asked what resolution would look like, Mo’Nique pointed to her reconciliation with Lee Daniels, who publicly apologized to her in April 2022 during her comedy show in Staten Island.

“I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did,” Daniels said onstage. “My best friend… Y’all think that ‘Precious’ was just — that was God working, through both of us.”

The rift traces back to 2009, when Mo’Nique starred in Precious and later claimed she was blackballed by Perry and Winfrey after declining to promote the film for free and leaving them out of her Oscars acceptance speech.