Mulatto Goes Viral After Dropping “Beatbox Freestyle”

(AllHipHop News)
Mulatto has plenty of people talking online. The Atlanta rapper born Alyssa Michelle Stephens dropped her version of SpotemGottem’s “BeatBox.” The Twitterverse lit up in response.
Big Latto’s “Beatbox Freestyle” caused the artist’s name to trend on Twitter. As of press time, “Mulatto” has garnered more than 20,000 tweets on the platform. Her tweet with the video has over 29,000 likes.
The Rap Game season one winner gained a lot of attention in 2020. Last year, Mulatto was selected as one of the XXL Freshman class members, and she released her debut studio album Queen of Da Souf in August.
Additionally, Big Latto appeared on songs with Chloe x Halle, G-Eazy, Gucci Mane, Queen Naija, 2 Chainz, and more. Her breakout mainstream moment came when she showed up as a cameo in Cardi B’s “WAP” music video.
Beatbox Freestyle 🎰🎰🎰 pic.twitter.com/E5SHYvv4Z5
— BIG LATTO 🎰 (@mulatto) March 11, 2021