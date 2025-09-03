Mya Says Work Led To Seven Years Of Celibacy – “Oh Time Has Passed”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Mya revealed she spent seven years celibate, not by design but through deep self-focus following her symbolic self-marriage in 2013.

Mya paused her dating life and embraced celibacy for seven years, revealing it wasn’t a conscious decision but a natural outcome of prioritizing healing and self-growth.

The singer, now 45, reflected on her extended break from romantic relationships during a conversation with British comedian Judi Love on the Judi Love YouTube channel.

“It wasn’t even a choice. It was just what it was, and then you look up, ‘Oh, time has passed,'” Mya said, describing how the years quietly slipped by as she focused inward.

Mya explained she became immersed in her work and personal evolution, pouring her energy into music, wellness and rediscovering passions she had put on hold.

“I was fully committed to self and that meant in business and dishing out project after project… engulfing myself into my love and then my gifts that maybe I’d abandoned during that relationship,” she said. “Changing my diet and then starting to invest in just joy around me and getting rid of the bad energy, the bad vices that could become addictions or any form of escapism.”

Her journey of self-reflection took shape after she famously “married herself” in 2013, a symbolic gesture that marked a turning point in her personal life. That decision laid the groundwork for a deeper transformation.

“So it was literally a self-analysation,” she said. “Making a chart actually before the New Year, looking at different areas and phases of my life, what I was doing, who was involved, and then what accolades were coming during those times. I’m like, ‘Okay, I see progressing,’ and then I can see where something was going on because I allowed something in that shouldn’t have been there.”

Mya’s comments come at a time when more public figures are speaking openly about stepping back from dating to focus on emotional and spiritual clarity.

Conversations around celibacy and self-care are gaining traction as people reevaluate their priorities in a post-pandemic world.