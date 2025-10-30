Mysterious Farm Machinery Found Where D4vd Lived Before Celeste Discovery

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

D4vd finds himself at the center of a disturbing investigation as a private investigator reveals the discovery of mysterious farm tools in the Hip-Hop artist’s former Los Angeles rental home.

Private investigator Steve Fischer told the Daily Mail he uncovered “heavy-duty tools and machinery you’d never need in a Hollywood Hills home” while examining the multimillion-dollar property where D4vd was staying.

Fischer described finding “multiple of these items that could all be used together” and characterized them as items typically found on a farm, calling them “sadistic.”

The tools were discovered during an investigation into the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, whose decomposed body was found in September in the trunk of a Tesla registered to the “Romantic Homicide” singer.

Fischer noted one farm tool appeared brand new, still wrapped in shipping packaging. He suggested the unusual tools “could be used to eliminate a body,” but provided no further explanation.

The investigator also found prescription pain medication and drug paraphernalia throughout the residence, though everything else appeared ordinary.

The investigation began after an abandoned Tesla was towed from near the rental property in early September. Days later, a strong odor led to the discovery of Celeste’s remains in the vehicle’s trunk.

D4vd lived in the Hollywood Hills home before his canceled tour, though he wasn’t on the lease. Homeowner Mladen Trifunovic hired Fischer after being left without information from the LAPD, which had raided the property the previous month.

Fischer previously stated that he believes there was a “sadistic” plan to “get rid of” Celeste that went wrong. D4vd has remained silent and his whereabouts are unknown.