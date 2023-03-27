N.O.R.E. “Disgusted” By Gangs Using The Word “Slime”  After He Coined The Term To Replace N-Word

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

N.O.R.E. said he made the term “slime” famous and intended it to replace the n-word and is “disgusted” that it’s used as “gang terminology.”

According to the rapper turned podcaster, the positive meaning of the word has been hijacked and turned into a reference to gang affiliation.

He shared his thoughts about the matter during a recent episode of Drink Champs featuring Joe Budden.

“This what’s f##### up about ‘slime’” he began. “People use that as gang terminology. They say, ‘You slime,’ then you affiliated with a certain gang. You n##### is bozos.”

According to N.O.R.E., he was right to criticize because although he didn’t invent the word, “I made it famous.”

N.O.R.E. coined the term in the early 2000s before it was picked up by artists like Young Thug and Vado and transformed into an entire movement. He used “slime” in the title of two tracks on his 2002 album, God’s Favorite. The project begins with the intro song “Hit Me Slime,” featuring Nas, Ice-T, Mike Kyser & Nelly. They all refer to N.O.R.E. as “slime” as do Busta Rhymes and Jadakiss in the outro, “Holla Back Slime.”

Back in 2010, he tweeted about popularizing the term and asked for his proper credit.

Alot of n##### using the word slime y'all funny just pay respect were respect due

N##### swagga jacking me crazy got love for y'all tho pow — N.O.R.E (@noreaga) January 13, 2010

N.O.R.E. said he intended the word to be viewed positively and is “disgusted” with how it has come to be used.

“It was also kind of to replace the word ‘n####’ so it was kind of like positive. And now the way they use it, I’m so disgusted. He recalled his anger at seeing “two young dudes” referring to each other as ‘slime” recently. “I watched them, and I literally wanted to shoot them both,” he said. Check out the clip below.