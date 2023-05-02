N.O.R.E. Promises To Never Diss Cam’ron

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It appears whatever friction may have been rising between N.O.R.E. and Cam’ron has settled down. The two veteran rappers/media figures supposedly spoke by telephone to settle their differences.

Cam’ron took issue with N.O.R.E.’s comments on an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. During his sitdown with Budden, the Queens representative once known as Noreaga slammed some of his competitors in podcasting.

“I’m looking at these rappers trying shows now, rappers from our era. And they are so failing. They’re doing sports shows, they’re doing comedy shows. They’re talking about, ‘Yo, I’m up. I’m just doing this for fun.’ No, you are not,” stated the Drink Champs host.

Cam’ron, host of the It Is What It Is sports commentary program, responded. The Harlem native wrote, “Damn, @therealnoreaga told you I couldn’t trust you. Lolol. I’m just f###### [with] ya. But what other rapper from the 90s got the sports and cooking show?”

That Instagram post by Cam’ron led to N.O.R.E. firing back. The “Superthug” hitmaker tweeted, “Me and you are friends from the 90s. You have my real-life phone number… If you thought at any time I was going at you, why would you go to the internet 1st?”

However, N.O.R.E. returned to Twitter in order to let the world know there is no current beef between him and Cam’ron. On Monday afternoon, the Capone-N-Noreaga rhymer tweeted, “Just spoke to Cam. We good!!!”

N.O.R.E. also doubled down on his conciliatory message about Cam’ron by also addressing the situation on his Instagram page. He shared, “Thank [you] killa @mr_camron I will never diss [you]. I loved our phone call thx!!!”