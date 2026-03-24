NanoMB Banned From Associating With Fly Boy Dougy After Stockton Mass Shooting

NanoMB can’t be around Fly Boy Dougy anymore after the court banned their association following the deadly Stockton shooting.

ARTICLE:

NanoMB is now legally barred from hanging around Fly Boy Dougy after the two rappers survived a calculated ambush that left four people dead and thirteen others wounded at a child’s birthday party in Stockton last November.

The court order came down as part of parole conditions following the November 29 shooting that targeted both men at what was supposed to be a celebration for a six-year-old girl.

The Filipino-American rapper, 28, and the 25-year-old Dougy were both arrested for parole violations after attending the party where gunfire erupted around 9 P.M. on Lucile Avenue.

Multiple shooters opened fire with at least fifty rounds from five different guns, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims included three children and a 21-year-old man. Maya Lupian, 8, Journey Rose Reotutar Guerrero, 8, Amari Peterson, 14, and Susano Archuleta, 21, were killed in the attack.

Investigators determined the shooting was no accident.

“This was a targeted act,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Brent told reporters during a late-night press conference.

Police believe the gunmen specifically came for rappers MBNel and Fly Boy Dougy, both of whom were present when the bullets started flying.

The party was being held for rapper Nano’s daughter, and Nano himself was also present.

MBNel released a statement expressing his grief and respect for the families affected.

“My deepest condolences to the families who had to bury their children, and to the innocent lives lost,” he said. “What happened in Stockton has left families carrying an unimaginable loss. There are no words that can make sense of this, and I do not want to add noise where there should be care. This is about the families, and no one else. Out of respect, I am choosing to move quietly and intentionally.”

The court’s decision to separate the two rappers stems from their gang affiliations and parole conditions.

NanoMB, whose real name is Luciano Guerrero, was classified as an active member of the Asian Boyz and Muddy Boyz gangs and identified as part of the Surenos, a loose coalition of Mexican-American street gangs.

As part of his parole, he was ordered not to contact or associate with members of disruptive gangs, prison gangs, or street gangs.

Fly Boy Dougy, whose real name is Billy Williams, had his own parole restrictions, including a condition that he not enter or loiter within three hundred feet of places where children congregate.

Both men were denied bail during their court hearings in December. Judge Chrishna Martinez ruled that Nano’s parole violations and gang ties outweighed any claims that he was a victim of the shooting.

Judge Katy Jacot similarly denied bail for Fly Boy Dougy, ordering him to serve one hundred eighty days in county jail for his parole violation.

The court’s separation order effectively prevents the two rappers from being seen together or communicating, a restriction that will remain in place as long as their parole conditions remain in effect.

The shooters remain unidentified and at large.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office has seized two vehicles believed to have been used in the attack, but investigators have not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting itself.

Sheriff officials said it may take months to identify and locate the suspects.

The investigation continues with no public leads or new developments announced since early January, leaving the Stockton community searching for answers and the families of the victims seeking justice.

The deadly shooting has reignited fears of gang-related violence in Stockton, a city long plagued by gun crime and community trauma.

MBNel previously survived a similar attempt on his life in September 2020, making this the second time he’s been targeted by gunfire in his life.