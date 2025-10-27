Nas Joins Mr. Wave’s “Beat Street: Where Are They Now” With Original Movie Cast

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mr. Wave’s Reel Sung Productions revives Hip-Hop’s cinematic legacy with Beat Street: Where Are They Now, reuniting the cast and creators of the 1984 classic.

Mr. Wave, the legendary B-boy and original member of The New York City Breakers, has stepped behind the camera with his company Reel Sung Productions to celebrate one of Hip-Hop’s most defining moments.

The production house has released the official trailer for Beat Street: Where Are They Now, a highly anticipated documentary revisiting the cast and creators of the 1984 Hip-Hop classic Beat Street. The film dives deep into the legacy of the groundbreaking movie that helped introduce the world to Hip-Hop’s four core elements: MCing, DJing, graffiti and breakdancing.

Beat Street: Where Are They Now brings together many of the original stars, including Doug E. Fresh, Kool Moe Dee, Rae Dawn Chong, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Michael Holman, Guy Davis, Arthur Baker, The New York City Breakers and others. The crew come back to reflect on the making, movement and magic of the film that changed the culture.

In an upcoming interview with AllHipHop, Mr. Wave, real name Tony Wesley, explains how Nas loved the movie and also had the name Kid Wave, a nod to the legend himself.

In the trailer, Nas shares his personal memories tied to the film’s influence.

“We couldn’t believe that a movie was coming out about the culture,” he says. “When the movie came out it was the talk of the city. We actually snuck into the movie theater about four times.”

Originally released in June 1984, Beat Street followed graffiti artist Ramo as he navigated fatherhood and creative ambition in the heart of The Bronx—the birthplace of Hip-Hop. The movie featured performances from Doug E. Fresh, The Treacherous Three, The Soul Sonic Force and a legendary dance showdown between The New York City Breakers and Rock Steady Crew. Opening in more than 1,300 theaters, the film pulled in over $5 million in its first weekend and became a cultural landmark.

Produced and directed under Mr. Wave’s creative vision, the project is both a tribute and a time capsule. The trailer reveals never-before-heard stories and fresh perspectives from those who helped shape the early days of Hip-Hop, offering a rare glimpse into how Beat Street became an international symbol of artistic resistance and self-expression.

Mr. Wave’s AllHipHop interview will drop soon. He talks to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and DJ Thoro about Beat Street, how he created his original dance style and the behind-the-scenes movie drama as well as his new moves.