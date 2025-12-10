Nas Plays Las Vegas With Powerful Amazon / NBA Performance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nas brings new energy to Las Vegas as he links his latest DJ Premier collaboration with a major NBA Cup spotlight on December 13.

Nas will headline a high energy “Amazon Music Presents: In the Paint” showcase at the Emirates NBA Cup Semifinals in Las Vegas on December 13 as excitement around his new DJ Premier produced album reaches a fever pitch. The outdoor set will take over Toshiba Plaza at T Mobile Arena between the semifinal matchups and promises to merge Hip-Hop and basketball at one of the league’s biggest midseason moments.

The Queensbridge legend is stepping into the spotlight just one day after the release of Light-Years, his long-awaited joint project with DJ Premier. The announcement instantly fueled anticipation around the performance, especially since the duo’s partnership traces back to the landmark Illmatic, a bond that shaped the sound of an entire era.

Amazon Music, Prime Video Sports and the NBA confirmed that select songs from the concert will air during NBA on Prime’s live coverage of the Emirates NBA Cup Semifinals. When the broadcast wraps, viewers everywhere will be able to stream the full show on Prime Video, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and inside the Amazon Music app. Fans attending the games will have direct access to the set, giving ticketholders a rare chance to see Nas in a live plaza performance tied to the league’s newest competitive tradition.

The winners of the two semifinal battles will advance to the Championship on December 16 at T Mobile Arena. That matchup will stream exclusively on Prime Video. Tickets for both the Semifinals and Championship are on sale through NBAEvents.com/cup.

“In the Paint” is quickly becoming a signature bridge between the NBA and Hip-Hop. Its debut episode premiered on December 5, featuring an electric appearance from Clipse at Prime Video’s LED half-court studio in Culver City. Their songs “So Be It” and “FICO” rolled out across platforms and signalled how Amazon plans to fuse music with the league’s growing tournament.

The Emirates NBA Cup, now entering its third year, has pushed the regular season into new territory. The competition gives teams another trophy to chase while offering fans marquee events that rival the postseason atmosphere. With Nas performing on the eve of a new album rooted in classic chemistry, the league is positioning this year’s Semifinals as both a sports spectacle and a cultural moment.

As Nas prepares to step onto Toshiba Plaza with a fresh body of work and decades of influence behind him, the night is shaping up to be more than a concert. It marks a celebration of legacy, reinvention and the continued bond between Hip-Hop and the game it has soundtracked for generations.