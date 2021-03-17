National Center on Sexual Exploitation Says CBS Promoted Prostitution With Megan Thee Stallion/Cardi B Performance

(AllHipHop News)
The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) is calling out CBS, accusing them of promoting porn and prostitution during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards.
The organization is pointing to Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion’s tantalizing performance as proof.
Dawn Hawkins, senior vice president and executive director of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, said, “In a performance that could have been cut from a hardcore pornography film, CBS allowed a the glamorization of stripping and prostitution to be broadcast in front of a national audience – a portion of which were children – for no other reason than for TV ratings.”
She continued, “Despite the ‘popularity’ of the song performed by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, CBS should have never allowed this kind of explicit performance to happen at the Grammys.”
“Prostitution and stripping are never empowering for women, as they set up systems that exploit and oppress women,” she noted. “CBS has contributed to furthering the sexual exploitation of women and contributed to the ‘normalization’ of porn culture.”
Joining their critique are the republican mouthpieces Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens.
Carlson, one of the highest-paid broadcasters on TV, said, “They’re intentionally trying to degrade our culture and hurt our children.”
Responding to his statement, Candace quipped, “Virtually, what we were looking at last night was a lesbian sex scene being simulated on television and this is considered feminist.”
After getting a whiff of the rumblings, the diamond-selling rapper took to Twitter for a quick reality check.
“I don’t know why candy is so bothered by WAP.I was just inspired by our former First Lady. Anyways congrats on your new show I hope you speak more about WAP I need it to reach a new Audience to go 6x platinum.Any exposure will help .Love you candy STREAM UP.”
I don’t know why candy is so bothered by WAP.I was just inspired by our former First Lady 😔. Anyways congrats on your new show I hope you speak more about WAP I need it to reach a new Audience to go 6x platinum.Any exposure will help .Love you candy 😘STREAM UP. pic.twitter.com/xX03q6YosN
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021
The tweet started a full out culture war on Twitter (where there is real porn constantly posted) between Candy and Cardi. Who you got?
“Millions of young girls follow you. At your best, you are self-deprecating and humorous. At your worst, you are naked, shoving your v##### into another woman’s v##### while thrusting atop her. You were at your worst on the Grammy stage. Do better…”
Millions of young girls follow you. At your best, you are self-deprecating and humorous.
At your worst, you are naked, shoving your v##### into another woman’s v##### while thrusting atop her.
You were at your worst on the Grammy stage.
Do better @iamcardib
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021
“I want to make this very clear .Before I was signed to a label Candy already endorsed me in a tweet .She knew what I was about she watched my come up on l&hh.Yet you still indorse me and said I had the mind of her idol Kanye.Don’t be mad at me be mad at yourself .”
I want to make this very clear .Before I was signed to a label Candy already endorsed me in a tweet .She knew what I was about she watched my come up on l&hh.Yet you still indorse me and said I had the mind of her idol Kanye.Don’t be mad at me be mad at yourself . pic.twitter.com/TlT7h97j6K
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021
Anyways ….Stream and buy UP ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/UksnSW53j5
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021
https://t.co/78ZSnpZKty STREAM “UP “ON ALL PLATFORMS..Candy DONT 😔like it but Melania B approves ✈️ pic.twitter.com/FgUJ8gmrUW
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021
We not dragging.She’s the WAP EMPRESS . https://t.co/GOeDUbMslU
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021
Not candy doing a whole 13 minute video of this s### on IG .Deum i be making her waNna pull her p#### hairs out .🤣🤣😩😩😩😩🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣🤣Naa I’m not even angry to waste my energy to do No video .This was fun!Don’t mention my name if you can’t take the heat. pic.twitter.com/R2vI1xZJsb
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 17, 2021