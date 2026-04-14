NBA YoungBoy’s Mom Goes Off On Critics Attacking Ben10’s Mother

NBA Youngboy’s mom defended NBA Ben10’s mother after critics attacked her for thanking God her son survived a shooting.

NBA Youngboy’s mom, Sherhonda Gaulden, went off on social media critics who attacked NBA Ben10’s mother for expressing gratitude after her son survived a shooting in Houston.

The incident happened on April 8 at the Confessions club in the Upper Kirby District when a fight broke out around 11:30 P.M.

What started as an attempted robbery turned violent. A victim under attack pulled a gun and fired, hitting two men, including NBA Ben10.

He’s a close associate of NBA YoungBoy and part of the Never Broke Again crew. Ben10’s mother posted online, thanking God her son made it through alive.

That simple message sparked backlash from people online who called her response tone-deaf and accused her of enabling a dangerous lifestyle tied to Hip-Hop street culture.

NBA YoungBoy’s mother wasn’t having it. In a video, she sat in her car and addressed the critics directly.

“Y’all some mrs. Stupid d###### people. How the f### y’all get mad cuz Being mama said thank God her son alive,” Sherhonda Gaulden said. “How the f### y’all get mad cuz somebody say thank God they son alive. You f###### right. Thank God your son alive.”

She continued defending family bonds: “B####, if it was y’all son, y’all would say the same thing. B#### don’t ever come for mine.”

Gaulden emphasized what mothers do: “Mamas is the ones who push their m############ a#### out and the mamas is the ones they got to set up there with them and the mamas is the ones that pray for them and that’s they damn children that God gave them. So guess what? Don’t worry about me and mine baby. I don’t give a f### what mine do…they mine.”