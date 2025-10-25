New Orleans’ Top Cop Denies Banning NBA YoungBoy From The City

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy was not banned from New Orleans even though he violated his contract by staying in the city after his shows.

NBA YoungBoy found himself at the center of controversy after the New Orleans Police Department was forced to address swirling rumors about the Baton Rouge rapper being banned from future performances in the Crescent City.

The drama unfolded following NBA YoungBoy’s two-day concert series at the Smoothie King Center on October 20-21, 2025, which had city officials on edge about potential safety concerns.

While Live Nation footed the bill for additional police security during the shows, the concerts wrapped without major incidents—though reports surfaced of overzealous fans forcing their way into the venue.

The real problem came after the concerts when online chatter exploded with claims that NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick had personally banned the “Outside Today” hitmaker from performing in New Orleans again.

The allegations centered around NBA YoungBoy allegedly violating a key condition in his contract with Live Nation and the Smoothie King Center – he was supposed to leave town immediately after each show.

Instead, the 25-year-old rapper was spotted getting mobbed by fans on Bourbon Street following his Monday night performance, clearly still in the city when he should have been long gone.

NOPD moved quickly to shut down the speculation, releasing an official statement that read: “Whether or not NBA YoungBoy performs future concerts in Louisiana is a matter solely between his promoters and the management of the Smoothie King Center, who negotiate and execute those agreements. The New Orleans Police Department has no authority or involvement in determining which artists are permitted to perform in the city.”

The statement continued with a telling confirmation: “On Monday, October 20, 2025, Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick confirmed to Smoothie King Center management that NBA YoungBoy did not leave town following either of his two concerts — in accordance with the agreement established between Smoothie King Center management and Live Nation, the artist’s promoter.”

The contractual violation adds another layer to NBA YoungBoy’s already complicated relationship with live performances.

The rapper has faced venue cancellations in other major cities, including Atlanta, where his shows were scrapped after reported issues with his entourage at VIP entrances.

While NOPD maintains they have no say in future booking decisions, the confirmation that NBA YoungBoy breached his contractual obligations could complicate future negotiations with venues and promoters who may view him as a liability.