Nicki Minaj Announces “Mixtape Nicki” Returns On New Album  

Nicki Minaj is making a return to the style of her early mixtapes on her new album: “I just feel like that’s what’s needed right now.”

Nicki Minaj made a major announcement about her upcoming album that should have day one fans in a frenzy!

The “Seeing Green” rapper revealed that she is going “full circle,” making a return to “Mixtape Nicki” and her roots. Nicki Minaj made an explosive introduction when she emerged on the scene with her gritty lyricism and impressive array of flows and cadences, complete with matching alter-egos. First was “Playtime is Over” in 2007, “Sucka Free” came a year later. “Beam Me Up Scotty” completed the “Mixtape Nicki” trilogy in 2009. The following year, she would begin her ascent to mainstream superstar status with her debut studio album, “Pink Friday.”

Nicki revealed that returning to that creative process is a “great experience for her.” It allows her to lift some of the pressure of her current status and enjoy “being in the moment, staying present in the moment, and seeing what happens.”

“You Gotta Get Mixtape Nicki”

Nicki Minaj made the revelations during a recent appearance on the “Dana Cortez Show.” The host asked Nicki what fans can expect from the new album, noting she has rap, pop, reggae, reggaeton, and R&B hits. He asked if she would be returning to her original gritty sound, “hard-ass Nicki, mixtape Nicki.”

“You gotta get mixtape Nicki,” she replied. “I just feel like that’s what’s needed right now … like OH MY GOD!” she added emphatically.

Nicki explained, “What I do is write raps that connect with people, that make people wanna sing along and channel their inner bad b#### or channel whatever it is that they feel.” She added, “that’s what I do and I love it!”

Nicki said he loves “giving that good energy to people” and making them feel like she’s speaking on their behalf with her lyrics.

Finally, she confirmed, “You’re gonna get that mixtape Nicki.” She added there will be hints of other styles but ultimately, the Barbs are “gonna get that mixtape Nicki.”

Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

Meanwhile, the Bars have a new Nicki Minaj video to look forward to. Her track “Do We Have A Problem?” featuring Lil Baby is out this Friday, Feb. 4. Watch the cinematic trailer featuring “Power” actor Joseph Sikora and Cory Hardrict from “The Oath,” below.