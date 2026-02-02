Nicki Minaj Becomes Butt Of Grammy Jokes Over Trump Support – Literally

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trevor Noah roasted Nicki Minaj at the 2026 Grammy Awards over her recent Trump support, joking she was “still at the White House.”

Trevor Noah turned Nicki Minaj into his biggest punchline at the 2026 Grammy Awards. The host took direct aim at the rapper’s recent Trump support during his opening monologue Sunday night.

“Nicki Minaj is not here,” Noah told the packed Crypto.com Arena crowd. “She is still at the White House with President Donald Trump, discussing very important issues.”

The audience erupted in laughter as Noah continued his roast. He then impersonated Trump’s voice and delivered the knockout punch.

“Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest ass. I have it. Everybody’s saying it, Nicki. I know they say it to you, but it’s me. Look at it,” Noah said in his Donald Trump impression.

The jokes came just days after Minaj made headlines at a Treasury Department event hosted by President Trump. She stood next to the president on Wednesday and declared herself his “number one fan.”

“I’m probably the president’s No. 1 fan, and that’s not going to change,” Minaj said at the Trump Accounts Summit. “And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all.”

The moment went viral when photos of Trump and Minaj holding hands on stage were shared. The “Super Bass” rapper wore a white shaggy coat while flanked by Trump and Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary.

In late 2025, Nicki Minaj praised his threats of military action against Nigeria over Christian persecution. She joined UN Ambassador Mike Waltz to speak about the issue in November.

Minaj also appeared at Turning Point USA’s America Fest in December. She awkwardly called assassinated commentator Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, an “amazing role model.”

Minaj’s support for Trump has cost her big with Hip-Hop fans. The rapper lost millions of followers on social media after publicly backing the president.

Many fans called her support a betrayal of the community that made her famous.

Nicki Minaj probably isn’t sweating it. She wasn’t nominated for any 2026 Grammy Awards and despite 12 career nominations, she’s never won a Grammy, which she has labeled a conspiracy in the past.

To be fair, some Grammy viewers weren’t happy with Noah’s political jokes. They flooded social media asking for a new host.

Still, being clowned in front of the entire music business highlights how far Minaj has fallen in Hip-Hop culture. Once celebrated as the “Queen of Rap,” she’s now basically seen as Trump’s biggest celebrity supporter.