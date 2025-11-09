Nicki Minaj Reignites Album Talk After Threatening Not To Release It

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj reignited excitement for her next album, calling it “hit after hit” just weeks after threatening to cancel it over tensions with Jay-Z.

Nicki Minaj says her upcoming album is packed with hits, just weeks after she nearly pulled the plug on it amid a public feud involving JAY-Z and Roc Nation.

The Queens rapper took to social media to share her excitement over the project’s progress, revealing she’s already 16 tracks deep and still adding more.

“Just added 2. We are at 16. WTFFFFFF BARBZ. ITS HIT AFTER HIT. oh wow. Oh WoW!!!!!!!!!! BARBZ U RLLY DONT UNDERSTAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote.

Minaj also reflected on her creative process, admitting she had held back from releasing certain songs.

“Tbh, it’s almost like finally seeing what I’ve been depriving you guys of. I must admit that & it’s not the best feeling,” she said. “But here we are. Here we now are. Being given another chance. I don’t take it for granted. I’m just happy I faced myself — & faced the music. To improve.”

This renewed energy comes after a turbulent few weeks.

In April, Minaj stunned her followers by abruptly canceling her upcoming album, which had been set for release on March 27, 2026. In a now-deleted post, she tagged JAY-Z and accused Roc Nation of sabotaging her career, declaring “No more music.”

The controversy stems from an alleged financial dispute over TIDAL, the streaming platform once owned by JAY-Z. Minaj claims she is owed between $100 million and $200 million related to the company’s sale. She also mocked JAY-Z’s failed bid for a New York casino license, escalating the tension.

Before the drama, Minaj had already scrapped a deluxe edition of her 2023 album Pink Friday 2, opting instead to start fresh. She said the new material was “too iconic” to be added as bonus tracks.

Pink Friday 2 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, moving over 228,000 units in its first week. It featured collaborations with heavyweights such as Drake, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, and Future.

The album earned platinum certification in March 2024 and included the chart-topping single “Super Freaky Girl,” which became her first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The album also made history as the first solo female rap album to win Album of the Year at the BET Hip Hop Awards. Her Pink Friday 2 World Tour became the highest-grossing tour by a female rapper and the fourth-highest in Hip-Hop history.

“I decided to start listing my ‘faves’ so far. I kid you not, I’m now on the 14th track & still haven’t played all my songs,” she said of the albums stacked a lineup of hit songs.

With nearly five months of studio time left, she appears more determined than ever to deliver her fans a great album.

Barbz this is so emotional. Pls — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 8, 2025