Nicki Minaj Demands Boycott Of Cardi B’s Corporate Partners In Escalating Social Media War

Nicki Minaj called out major brands and issued a three-day ultimatum to sever ties with Cardi B as their long-running feud reignited this week across social media platforms.

The Queens rapper took to X on Wednesday (October 1), urging her loyal Barbz to boycott any business linked to Cardi.

“We will boycott every company attached to her. Just like we did with BET. every company that enabled her disgusting remarks about children & other marginalized groups FOR YEARS,” Minaj wrote. “You have 3 days to cut ties. That is it. That is all. Enjoy your day. We have the receipts.”

She followed up with a pointed question: “Is Walmart & DoorDash ok with Barney b saying she’d get a transgender to rape her man? Drugged men? Dissing children for years? Wishing death?”

Minaj also referenced past corporate decisions involving controversial artists. “Reebok canned rick Ross fat sloppy ass for less. Didn’t they? Oh ok. Let’s see.”

The boycott demand comes amid a fresh wave of insults between the two rappers that began Monday.

Minaj mocked Cardi’s album pricing and took jabs at her lyrics, referring to her as “Barney B.” Cardi fired back with personal digs, including accusations about Minaj’s alleged drug use and its impact on her family.

The back-and-forth quickly turned personal. Minaj wrote, “Kulture vulture you ugly too,” referencing Cardi’s daughter. Cardi responded with, “Your son nonverbal cuz you f##### him up wit them drugs.”

Their animosity dates back to 2018, when the feud turned physical at a New York Fashion Week event where Cardi B allegedly threw a shoe at Nicki Minaj.