Nicki Minaj Shows Off New Boutique-Sized Closet, But Papa Bear Better Not Tear This One Up!  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj showed off her new walk-in closet, large enough to house a boutique worth of clothing, with its own private balcony.

Nicki Minaj is showing off her new walk-in closet!

The “Super Freaky Girl” hitmaker has recently done some renovations on her home and took to social media to unveil the results. On Wednesday (Mar. 8), she shared a video flaunting her brand-new enormous walk-in closet. Like any fashion icon, Nicki Minaj requires more space than the average mortal to house her clothes and accessories.

However, despite her superstar status, the NYC rapper revealed she goes through the same problems as other mothers with toddlers.

“Who chile is this in mama new closet? 😒🧸” she penned in the caption. The video begins with Nicki’s adorable 2-year-old son, Papa Bear jumping off a very expensive-looking quilted ottoman before surveying his new surroundings.

“Thinking he gon b tearing this new one up like he did the old one. No sir, papa. No sir 🫠” she added.

Watch the video below and check out Nicki’s new closet, complete with its own balcony.

Nicki Minaj Announces New Record Label

Meanwhile, last week, Nicki Minaj released her first solo single of 2023, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” However, it wasn’t the only major move she made. She also returned to Queen Radio, where she announced her new record label.

“I have a record label now,” Nicki Minaj declared. “And because I believe so strongly in loyalty, and because I’ve spent my whole life giving to others that turn around and s### on me, Paddy Duke is the first A&R on my label.”

Although she held off on giving away the label’s name just yet, she promised to reveal it on the next Queen Radio episode.

Among the first artists signed to her roster are Ghanaian singer-songwriter Nana Fofie, Baltimore rapper Tate Kobang, Queens rapper Rico Danna and Bronx rapper London Hill.

“Don’t think my label is just rap or Black or anything. We got some other genres of music,” she teased.