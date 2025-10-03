Nicki Minaj Declares Taylor Swift Battle Rapper After Hearing Charli xcx Diss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj praised Taylor Swift’s lyrical digs at Charli XCX and called her a “battle rapper” while tweeting reactions to Swift’s new album.

Nicki Minaj praised Taylor Swift for being a “battle rapper” while dissecting her new album early Friday(October 3), honing in on the pop star’s lyrical jabs aimed at Charli XCX in a track many believe reignites their long-rumored feud.

Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, features the song “Actually Romantic,” which listeners quickly interpreted as a pointed response to Charli XCX’s “Sympathy is a Knife.”

The track references Charli allegedly calling Swift “boring Barbie” while high and mocking her past relationship with a member of The 1975.

Minaj didn’t hold back in her commentary, tweeting, “The fact that Taylor is a battle rapper is sending me.”

She quoted the lyric, “Taylor said ‘I heard you called me boring Barbie when the Coke’s got your brain’. Why all the SAG’s giving out lashings tonight? Oh wow.”

Swift’s track sarcastically reframes Charli’s digs as a twisted form of admiration, flipping the insult into a backhanded compliment.

Between her ongoing spat with Cardi B, Minaj took time to live-tweet her reactions to Swift’s album, offering praise for both its romantic and confrontational moments.

She singled out the track “Wood,” which appears to reference Swift’s relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce.

“Oh Taylor #WOOD was EXACTLY what I needed tonight. Thank you,” Minaj tweeted. She followed up with, “lol yall I promise this is my last tweet about it but #Wood is exactly what falling in love with your soul mate ‘sounds like’.”

The public exchange marks a full-circle moment for the two stars, who clashed briefly in 2015 over MTV VMA nominations.

That disagreement ended swiftly with a joint performance at the awards show, and since then, they’ve remained publicly supportive.

In December 2023, Nicki Minaj told a fan she’d collaborate with Taylor Swift “in a heartbeat.”