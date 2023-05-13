Nicki Minaj’s Mother Teams Up With Plastic Surgeon To Give Free Services To Domestic Violence Survivors

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The NAACP will also partner with the celebrity’s mother for her noble effort.

According to the United Nations Women, the world has seen an uptick in domestic violence ever since the COVID-19 pandemic has plagued the earth.

The statistic says one out of every three women on the globe has experienced some form of physical or sexual violence mostly by an intimate partner.

Now, Nicki Minaj’s mother Carol Maraj is stepping in to support some of the New York victims, offering them corrective or cosmetic surgery after a lover has bashed not only their minds to smithereens but even their faces.

Maraj started her Carol Maraj Foundation in 2013 to help women who are dealing with or have escaped domestic abuse.

“I saw my father hit my mother in the head with a flashlight and we just moved on like it was nothing. I came to America and realized this is abuse, this is domestic violence, I’ve been living,” she said.

The 63-year-old has teamed up with cosmetic surgeon Dr. Scott Blyer to offer free plastic surgery to those domestic abuse survivors.

“So often, when [women] finally break free it is with scars, broken bones, and disfigurements,” Maraj said at an NAACP-hosted pre-Mother’s Day luncheon in Long Island.

Adding, “We will give these victims a new start that includes helping to restore their physical confidence.”

The Islip Chapter of the NAACP is stepping up and also Sammy Gonzalez of the Suffolk County legislature.

The surgeon, according to the NY Post, will not only offer free services but will not place a cap on the price of the procedures.

Blyer said, “A lot of women are embarrassed or ashamed or fearful to go to the hospital.”

“We’re going to be donating our services, all of my surgical fees and so forth will be free of charge for anyone who has the courage to step away from a situation where they were involved with domestic violence.”

He added, “Perhaps a broken nose, a laceration, [is] something where we can help them out.”

Maraj knows exactly what that is like. In her memoir, “Leaving my Pain,” she talks about how Robert Maraj beat her.

When talking about one incident on New Year’s Eve in 1989, she said, he beat her unmercifully.



“After a while everything felt numb,” she wrote. “I felt blood running down my face, my nose was bleeding and I was in a state of shock from that many hits to my head.”

Her goal is to help women just like her.