Nikki Glaser Makes Kevin Hart The Butt Of Height Jokes At Golden Globes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

‌Comedian Kevin Hart found himself the target of multiple jokes during the 2026 Golden Globes ceremony on January 11, as host Nikki Glaser delivered a series of height-related quips that had the Beverly Hills audience both laughing and cringing.

Glaser wasted no time taking aim at Hart during her opening monologue, introducing the comedian with a particularly sharp observation about his famous friendship with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Nikki Glaser Roasts The Rock and Kevin Hart #GoldenGlobes2026



pic.twitter.com/GU0yQIOzYh — John Luke (@yesknow) January 12, 2026

“Kevin Hart is here,” Glaser said from the stage at the Beverly Hilton. “Yes, The Rock’s plus one-half.”

The joke drew immediate laughter from the star-studded audience, with cameras capturing Hart’s reaction as he sat alongside his wife, Eniko Hart, at their table near the front of the ballroom.

But Glaser wasn’t finished with her commentary on Hart’s stature, later incorporating him into another punchline during her nearly ten-minute monologue that targeted numerous A-list celebrities in attendance.

When addressing Wicked star Ariana Grande, Glaser said, “Ariana, I would listen to you sing the phone book. Grab the one Kevin Hart’s sitting on tonight.”

“I wanna hear Ariana sing the phone book grab the one Kevin Hart is sitting on.” – Nikki Glaser #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/E4Lu9SDMzx — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) January 12, 2026

The height-focused humor continued as Glaser compared Hart and Johnson to comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, but with a twist that questioned their intellectual appeal.

“Kevin and the Rock are like my favorite comedy duo,” Glaser said. “You’re like Steve Martin and Martin Short, but for people under-50 IQ. Jumanji: Next Level, was it?”

Hart, who was attending the ceremony as both a nominee and presenter, appeared to take the jokes in stride, with sources noting he was seen laughing along with the audience during the broadcast.

The comedian was nominated for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television for his Netflix special Kevin Hart: Acting My Age, but did not win.

Glaser’s decision to repeatedly target Hart’s height reflects a long-standing element of the comedian’s own brand, as Hart has built much of his career around self-deprecating humor about his 5-foot-4 stature.

Hart served as a presenter during the ceremony, announcing winners in several categories throughout the evening’s CBS broadcast.