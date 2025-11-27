Nipsey Hussle Foundation Delivers 5,000 Turkeys To South LA Families

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nipsey Hussle’s Neighborhood Nip Foundation gave out 5,000 turkeys at the original Marathon store.

Nipsey Hussle brought holiday relief and long-term vision to life this week as his Neighborhood Nip Foundation hosted its first-ever turkey giveaway at the original Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles, now being converted into a permanent community center.

Earlier this week, the foundation handed out more than 5,000 turkeys to local families on W. Slauson Ave., the same corner where Nipsey Hussle built his empire and left an enduring legacy.

The event marked the foundation’s first major solo initiative since its establishment in August 2019, following the rapper’s death. Blacc Sam, Nipsey’s brother and president of the foundation, said the family knew the space couldn’t return to retail.

“We didn’t feel comfortable doing anything retail-based again. But as a family, we decided-this needs to become the Neighborhood Nip Foundation,” Sam told the Los Angeles Sentinel.

“This is the first initiative from the location,” Sam said. “People are excited. We’ve been talking about the Foundation for a long time, and now we’re finally able to put something tangible into motion—especially at a time when families need resources the most.”

The giveaway was organized in partnership with the Think Watts Foundation, led by Brandon “Stix” Salaam-Bailey, who said the collaboration was rooted in a promise.

“This is an obligation for me because of Nip,” Stix said. “I made a promise years ago that we were going to come together—east and west—to do good work for the people. This partnership was long overdue.”

The event’s timing came as a lifeline to many. With federal SNAP benefits being reduced and inflation squeezing working-class families, the foundation stepped in to fill the gap.

“Some people don’t have anything else. So when benefits get cut, when families are struggling, that’s exactly when we show up,” Stix said.

The Marathon Clothing property is currently being redeveloped into a full-fledged community hub. Plans include a music studio, free youth programs, creative arts training, and space for events like the turkey giveaway. The foundation’s goal is to provide long-term resources and opportunities to South LA’s youth.

Community support for the event was swift. Nearly 100 volunteers joined the planning effort within days of the announcement.

Sponsors included the Los Angeles Rams, City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, Honey’s Kettle, Ethika, Wells Fargo and Destination Crenshaw.