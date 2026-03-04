Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Vision Comes To Life Through LA Marathon Runners

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Marathon Run Club honors Nipsey Hussle’s legacy with 100 runners at the LA Marathon, raising funds for a community center project

The Marathon Run Club is turning Nipsey Hussle’s entrepreneurial vision into literal miles this weekend at the LA Marathon.

About 100 runners wearing Marathon Run Club shirts will cross the finish line Sunday, honoring the late rapper’s legacy through every step they take.

George Panetta, Nipsey’s longtime business associate, helped establish the Marathon Run Club in 2024 to fulfill a promise they made years ago.

“Nipsey always told us like, hey man, we got this thing called Marathon Brand. We run it, you know, figuratively,” Panetta told NBC4. “He’s the one that put the battery in our team’s back and said, we’re going to do it.”

The club operates under an African proverb that serves as their motto: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

This philosophy drives everything they do, from weekend training runs to their community outreach efforts.

When the Marathon Run Club launched its first community run, it attracted between 400 and 500 people from different races and socioeconomic backgrounds.

The response proved that Nipsey’s vision for bringing people together through the Marathon brand still resonates powerfully in Los Angeles.

The Marathon brand started in 2009 as Nipsey’s music label before expanding into apparel and eventually the Marathon burger chain following his tragic death in 2019.

Each business venture reflected his commitment to building something lasting in his Crenshaw neighborhood.

Every Marathon Run Club participant is raising money for the Neighborhood Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Marathon brand.

Their primary goal is to convert the Crenshaw Slauson Plaza, which once housed the Marathon clothing store, into a community center.

“We’re chipping away $1 at a time, you know, to make that happen,” Panetta explained during the NBC4 interview.

The LA Marathon will be broadcast live on NBC4 and Telemundo this Sunday, giving viewers a chance to witness this tribute to Nipsey’s enduring influence.