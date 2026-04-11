North West Brings Attitude to Coachella as Kanye Deals With International Fallout

North West rocks electric blue hair and goth vibes at Coachella while her father, Kanye, navigates a UK travel ban.

North West turned heads on Coachella’s opening day with an edgy goth ensemble, sparking conversations about her style evolution.

The 12-year-old rocked her signature electric blue hair loose around her shoulders, paired with a black-and-white graphic tee, tiny shorts, and black leather platform boots covered in straps.

She posted up with her social media friend Sophia, and the two of them were living their best festival life in Indio while the Kardashian-Jenner family presence was strong throughout the grounds.

Her aunts, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian, were all in attendance, creating a whole family moment at one of the year’s biggest music events.

The timing of North’s Coachella appearance comes as her father, Kanye West, deals with serious international fallout.

West was recently banned from entering the United Kingdom by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, a decision that forced organizers to cancel the entire Wireless Festival, where he was scheduled to headline.

The ban came after years of controversy surrounding West’s antisemitic remarks and pro-Nazi statements, including selling s####### merchandise as recently as February 2025.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer publicly supported the decision, stating that West shouldn’t have been invited in the first place.

A source close to West told outlets that he’s disappointed by the ban and felt robbed of an opportunity to meet with the Jewish community and take further accountability.

Meanwhile, Coachella’s 2026 lineup is absolutely stacked with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G headlining across the two weekends.

The festival also features a diverse roster of artists, including Young Thug, Turnstile, David Byrne, FKA twigs, Addison Rae, Iggy Pop, Moby, Devo, Radiohead, The xx, and The Strokes.